Lehigh man receives sentence for sex crimes against children

Posted at 3:39 PM, Jul 11, 2022
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla.  — A 57-year-old Lehigh Acres man Lloyd Earl Foster was found guilty of sex crimes against children and received a 10-year prison sentence followed by sex offender probation for 20 years.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and found Foster was involved in past sex crimes against children.

Foster was sentenced for the following:

Count 1: Lewd or Lascivious Battery

Count 2: Lewd or Lascivious Molestation

Count 3: Lewd or Lascivious Molestation

Count 4: Lewd or Lascivious Battery

Count 5: Solicit Lewd to Lascivious Conduct

