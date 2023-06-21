Lehigh Firefighters put out early morning house fire

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (LAFCRD) successfully put out a house fire early Wednesday morning.
LAFCRD responded to a call about a structure fire on the 4000 blocks of 7th street west.
Fire officials say all residents had safely evacuated and the firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.
LAFCRD says the source of the fire was a wine cooler in the dining room.
The home only suffered light smoke damage throughout the house.
