Lehigh Acres woman dies in car collision

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In the very early morning hours of June 18, a 27-year-old woman from Lehigh Acres died after her car collided with a pick-up truck.

The woman was going south on McGregor Boulevard in the left lane. Her car crossed over the median at the intersection of Cypress Lake Drive all the way over into the northbound lane.

That’s when the front of her car crashed into another car that was traveling north on McGregor Boulevard.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 39-year-old man from Cape Coral, who was driving the other car, has minor injuries.

FHP is still investigating the crash.