Lehigh Acres woman arrested on prostitution and drug charges

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police arrested a woman for soliciting prostitution and drug charges.

Officers arrested Erin Suzanne Dapo from Lehigh Acres.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), the investigation revealed that Dapo sold narcotics and arranged to meet for sex acts in exchange for cash in Cape Coral.

She was taken to the Lee County Jail and was charged with the following:

