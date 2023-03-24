Watch Now
Lehigh Acres woman arrested on prostitution and drug charges

Cape Coral Police Department
Posted at 11:19 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 11:19:45-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police arrested a woman for soliciting prostitution and drug charges.

Officers arrested Erin Suzanne Dapo from Lehigh Acres.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), the investigation revealed that Dapo sold narcotics and arranged to meet for sex acts in exchange for cash in Cape Coral.

She was taken to the Lee County Jail and was charged with the following:

  • Solicitation of prostitution
  • Possession with intent to sell
  • Possession with intent to sell
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug equipment/paraphernalia

