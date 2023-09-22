LEHIGH ACRES | Water outage, boil water notice for parts of community

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Water is out in parts of Lehigh Acres after a water main break near Beth Stacey Blvd. and Homestead Rd.

Service is expected to be restored by 8 p.m. Once it is, affected customers will be under a boil water notice.

Customers along Beth Stacey and Homestead, between Beth Stacey and Alabama, are without service. This includes Presbyterian Homes, Ibis Landing and Copperhead Communities, as well as the Business District (Winne Dixie, Publix, Microtel and Quality Inn) and the Sheriff Station and Hope Hospice.

Crews are on site as of 6 p.m. and the break has been restored.