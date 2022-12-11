Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Lehigh Acres teen killed in Saturday morning crash

Florida Highway Patrol
WFTX Digital
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 9:26 PM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 21:27:01-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old from Lehigh Acres was killed in a crash near Lee Boulevard and Sunniland Boulevard, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 7:50 a.m. Saturday, the driver was travelling west on Lee Boulevard in a sedan at a high rate of speed.

Meanwhile, a truck tractor was stopped in the left turn lane on eastbound Lee Boulevard. The driver turned left onto Sunniland Boulevard and collided with the left side of the sedan.

The teen was pronounced dead. The truck driver sustained no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM