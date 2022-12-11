Lehigh Acres teen killed in Saturday morning crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old from Lehigh Acres was killed in a crash near Lee Boulevard and Sunniland Boulevard, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 7:50 a.m. Saturday, the driver was travelling west on Lee Boulevard in a sedan at a high rate of speed.

Meanwhile, a truck tractor was stopped in the left turn lane on eastbound Lee Boulevard. The driver turned left onto Sunniland Boulevard and collided with the left side of the sedan.

The teen was pronounced dead. The truck driver sustained no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.