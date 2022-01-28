Lehigh Acres pair accused of chihuahua abuse

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Two people were arrested this week, accused of animal abuse after investigators say their chihuahua was found with multiple broken bones and bruises.

Lee County deputies say Leonardo Gutierrez and Rebecca Tapia are charged with animal cruelty.

The six-year-old animal had reportedly been suffering abuse for months with no medical treatment for its injuries.

Investigators detail broken ribs and a broken leg, along with bruises found around its eyes. Photos posted by the Lee County Sheriff's Office on its Facebook post (warning: graphic) about the pair's arrest show one of the dog's paws missing a claw.

Gutierrez and Tapia are out on bond. A court appearance has been scheduled for Feb. 28.

The sheriff's office says the dog is still receiving treatment for its injuries.