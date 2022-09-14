Lehigh Acres Middle School student displays weapon in cafeteria

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Detectives with the youth service division arrested a 12-year-old student who is accused of pulling out a weapon in the cafeteria during lunch on Wednesday.

The student was arrested and Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Lehigh Acres Middle School's principal told parents the student displayed the weapon during lunch and school administrators immediately intervened.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office would not say what type of weapon the student had.

They only said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to any other students or faculty.