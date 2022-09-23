Lehigh Acres man sentenced to 18 years after molesting two girls

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 50-year-old Lehigh Acres man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for crimes against two children.

In the State Attorney’s report, Alexander Feria is also sentced to 12 years of sex offender probation following prison along with being designated a sexual predator for life.

Feria was found guilty of two counts of lewd battery and two counts of lewd conduct.

According to the State Attorney’s report, in August of 2020, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint about a child who told her mother her babysitter’s boyfriend, Feria, touched her and her sister inappropriately.

The mother then found the babysitter's Facebook. The children had been dropped off at the babysitter’s home for several months.

LCOS’s investigation concluded that the two girls had been molested several times.