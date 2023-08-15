Lehigh Acres man found guilty of trafficking Oxycodone

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man was found guilty and sentenced to 30 years in prison for numerous charges including trafficking Oxycodone.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) was in pursuit of a black Mercedes on I-75 after they found Alayn Pavon driving nearly double the speed limit.

The pursuit ended when Pavon exited Pine Ridge Road and drove off the road into a ditch.

The States Attorney's Office says after the car came to a stop, multiple people jumped out and ran, hiding in a residence and nearby vegetation.

The defendant was one of the people located and arrested According to the State's Attorney's Office.

According to CCSO, a search of the car resulted in several bags of pills including Oxycodone, Alprazolam, and three small plastic bags of cocaine.

The State's Attorney's Office says Pavon was sentenced to seven and half years for possession of cocaine and another seven and half years for possession of a controlled substance.

Pavon also received one year in prison for Possession of paraphernalia.