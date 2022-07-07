NAPLES, Fla. — After a two-day trial in Naples, a jury found 42-year-old Angel Yaril Correa guilty of two counts of trafficking in 28 grams or more of fentanyl and delivery of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.

Back in November of 2018, Correa sold drugs to undercover law enforcement on two separate occasions.

On one occasion, Correa sold just under two ounces of fentanyl for over $3,000 and provided a sample of methamphetamine.

In the other instance, Correa sold two ounces of heroin for the same amount - but when the Florida Department of Law Enforcement tested it - they found it was fentanyl. This resulted in Correa’s arrest.