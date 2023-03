LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man was found guilty of Familial or Custodial Sexual Battery and sentenced to eight years in prison followed by five years of sex offender probation.

In 2018 a child was taken to a Lee County hospital after telling family members they have been sexually assaulted.

The Fort Myers Police Department investigated the crime and determined the defendant had sexually battered the victim.

Eltora Norman Lee Jr. pleaded guilty to the crime on day two of the trial.