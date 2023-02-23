Lehigh Acres man found guilty of crimes against the elderly

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man was found guilty of False Imprisonment with a firearm and Aggravated Assault on a person 65 years old or older.

On Oct 1, 2022, Samuel Clarence Redd entered a home where he bound a person with electrical cords and duct tape.

Redd then put the residents on the ground and pointed a gun at their heads and threatened to shoot them if they moved.

A couple of hours later the victims were able to cut loose and leave the house. They called law enforcement and when the officers responded they found Redd home alone.

After the officers searched the home they found the gun hidden in the hollow of a door, and tape and electrical cords in the trash.