Lehigh Acres man found guilty of 7-Eleven armed robbery

Posted at 12:56 PM, May 27, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A jury found 27-year-old Oscar Pierre guilty of one count of robbery with actual possession of a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault.

The verdict came on the evening of May 26 after a three-day trial in Lee County.

The robbery occurred back in February of 2017 when Pierre entered the 7-Eleven on Winkler Ave. and pulled a gun out of his jacket.

After Pierre pointed the gun at an employee’s face and a customer, the defendant took money from the register and fled the scene.

Soon after, officers found Pierre a short distance away from the scene and took him into custody.

Pierre’s sentencing is scheduled for July 20.

