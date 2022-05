FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol are still investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-75 at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25.

According to a FHP press release, the 33-year-old driver was traveling north on the outside lane of I-75. The driver drove off the road and onto the grass shoulder when the front portion of his car ran into a DOT traffic utility pole.

Authorities say only one vehicle was involved in the crash.