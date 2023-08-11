Lehigh Acres man arrested for killing his dog

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies said he left his dog in a hot garage and then posted about it on social media.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) received a message on Facebook Messenger on Thursday from a concerned citizen in reference to a possible deceased dog.

When LCSO arrived at the home on Meadow Road in Lehigh Acres deputies found 31-year-old Anthony Jabrail Knight. Deputies say Knight admitted he posted the messages and showed detectives where he buried his deceased dog, Kalea.

It was discovered Kalea was left in a cage within the garage with no ventilation or water for several hours.

Knight was arrested and is being charged with Felony Animal Cruelty.