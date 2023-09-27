LEHIGH ACRES | Life in prison for man found guilty in 2015 homicide

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The man found guilty in a 2015 Lehigh Acres homicide case was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

Back in August, Dexter Lanord Thomas was found guilty of first degree premeditated murder, burglary with a firearm and conspiracy to commit first degree burglary.

On February 21, 2015, Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home invasion call in Lehigh Acres. The caller said a person had been shot and the attacker may still be inside.

When deputies arrived on scene there were no suspects located, but one person was found dead from gunfire. Six other people were home at the time and were all uninjured.

It was later found that Thomas entered the home by breaking a security gate and prying open a sliding glass door. He wore a ski mask to conceal his identity.

Once inside, Thomas demanded money and rummaged through the room before shooting the victim and fleeing.

The case went cold until Thomas was charged in December 2020.

He was given two life sentences plus 30 years by the State Attorney's Office.