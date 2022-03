LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Acres Fire Control responded at the scene of a structure fire on the 1200 block of Jaguar Boulevard.

The fire was out around 6:10 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

American Red Cross officials say two people were displaced by the fire, including a child.

The organization will be arranging emergency assistance to the affected residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.