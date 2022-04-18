Lehigh Acres Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in van

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Firefighters at Station 105 helped rescue a kitten stuck inside the undercarriage of a vehicle.

It happened Monday morning when a van pulled into the station and told firefighters there was an animal stuck somewhere in the vehicle.

Firefighters located a kitten near the rear axle of the van.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District

Battalion Chief Ricciardi took the kitten home for safekeeping.