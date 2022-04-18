Watch
Lehigh Acres Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in van

Posted at 9:25 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 09:37:19-04

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Firefighters at Station 105 helped rescue a kitten stuck inside the undercarriage of a vehicle.

It happened Monday morning when a van pulled into the station and told firefighters there was an animal stuck somewhere in the vehicle.

Firefighters located a kitten near the rear axle of the van.

Battalion Chief Ricciardi took the kitten home for safekeeping.

