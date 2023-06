LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a structure fire on Balfour Terrace Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2:21 p.m.

LAFD confirmed all occupants of the structure were successfully evacuated.

This is still an active fire with crews on scene. The cause is unknown at this time.

Fox 4 will post more details as they are made available.