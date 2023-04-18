Watch Now
Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District break ground on Station 107

Posted at 12:20 PM, Apr 18, 2023
The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (LAFCRD) officially broke ground at the site for Station 107 this morning.

Station 107 is positioned at the corner of Leonard Blvd S. and Owen Ave S, on the West side of the District and is expected to be completed in early 2024.

The goal of Station 107 is to greatly improve the level of safety for community members in the area as well as responding firefighters.

LAFCRD says within the last ten years their overall call volume increased almost 59% from 10,534 in 2013 to 16,746 responses in 2022.

This much-needed seventh fire station will improve response times to these calls for service across the entire District.

