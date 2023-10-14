LEHIGH ACRES | A family is one step closer returning home with the help of a local business

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — When the air conditioning unit broke in the Hollenback's Lehigh Acres home and they found mold, they had to move out.

The Hollenback’s said they have limited funds for the repair as they also care for their son who has Hunter Syndrome, a terminal illness that impacts the growth and development of the body's organs.

Gina Hollenback said, "you have to have a lot faith and just continue the walk. “

A relative of the Hollenback’s nominated them for a new air conditioning system in the Feel the Love Program with Lennox Industries, who supplies a free air conditioning unit, and Gulf Shore Cooling, who completes the free installation.

Gulf Shore Cooling’s Director for Sales, Casey Lubkeman, said when she heard the Hollenback’s story, she instantly knew Gulf Shore Cooling would help.

In August, the local business told the Hollenback Family they would receive a new air conditioning system and duct unit. Gulf Shore Cooling said the new system and unit costs around $16,000.

“You can’t put it in words how you feel. Without them, we wouldn't be this much closer trying to get back into our home,” Hollenback said.

“We are the company to call. We are family…We love to really be involved with community,” Lubkeman said.

Gulf Shore Cooling installed the AC unit on Friday. The Hollenback family doesn’t know the exact date they will return home as they still need finish renovating the inside of their house.

Each year through the Feel the Love Program, Lennox and Gulf Shore Cooling donate an air conditioning unit to a local homeowner in need.