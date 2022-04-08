LEGO robotics teams make it to world championship

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida's own kind of "LEGO Masters" will be appearing soon at a world robotics competition.

An Edison Ford Estates team, named "Assembly Required," is made up of kids in grades 4-8. They weren't able to compete during the pandemic, and team leaders say they were eager to win the regional tournament.

They did, and are not the only local team to do so.

"Assembly Required" will join "Java the Hutts," another Lee County team, that won their regional tournament earlier this year.

The two teams will travel to Houston for the world LEGO robotics championship at the end of April.