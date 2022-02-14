LeeTran launches new transportation option in Bonita Springs

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A new LeeTran pilot program launched today in Bonita Springs.

Officials say the ULTRA On-Demand Transit service features a mini-bus that will take riders anywhere within a designated service area that extends approximately three-fourths of a mile from the existing Route 150, which will be phased out as a fixed route as the mobility-on-demand service is fully established.

The service is now available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Passengers can use the Uber app or make reservations to schedule a ride.

Each ride will cost $1.50.

LeeTran says this ULTRA On-Demand service does not replace ADA Passport service, which will still be available to those who qualify. On-Demand service supports LeeTran’s fixed-route services by connecting Bonita-area riders to Route 600, which goes into Collier County, as well as Route 410 with service to Lovers Key State Park.

This new service is available to anyone within the designated service zone and on a first-come, first-serve basis.