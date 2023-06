LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Tran is hosting a meet-and-greet hiring event.

The event will be held on Tuesday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the LeeTran headquarters on 3401 Metro Parkway Fort Myers.

LeeTran is hiring for seven different jobs.

The jobs include Administrative Support Specialist, Bus Driver, Customer Service Specialist, Mechanic, Service Attendant, and Bus Maintenance.

For more information visit RideLeeTran.com