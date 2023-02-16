LeeTran expanding its "Mobility-on-Demand" pilot program to Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — LeeTran is expanding its Mobility-on-Demand pilot program to the Lehigh Acres area starting next month.

The ULTRA On-Demand Transit service will feature a multi-person vehicle that will take patrons anywhere within the defined service area:

The northern border will be West 12th Street between Sunshine Boulevard and Wellington Avenue South.

The western border will run southeasterly from Sunshine Boulevard toward Beth Stacey Boulevard and Homestead Road.

The eastern border will run southwesterly from Wellington Avenue South toward Joponica Avenue South.

The southern border will be Jaguar Boulevard between Aletha Avenue South and Joponica Avenue South.

The service is launching on March 2, the on-demand service will be available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Passengers will be able to use the Uber app or make ride requests via the telephone at 239-533-8726.

Rides will cost $1.50 during the pilot phase.

LeeTran rolled out its first-ever mobility-on-demand initiative in 2022 in the Bonita Springs area.

Lee County says ULTRA on-demand service will not replace ADA Passport service or fixed route service in the Lehigh Acres area initially. The ULTRA on-demand service supports LeeTran’s fixed-route services by allowing passengers to travel to destinations within mobility-on-demand the service area or to stops along Route 515/110 to reach destinations outside of the service area.

This new Lehigh service will be available to anyone within the designated service zone and on a first-come, first-serve basis. The new service will be powered by Uber technology, made possible through a partnership with Uber.

