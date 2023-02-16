Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

LeeTran expanding its "Mobility-on-Demand" pilot program to Lehigh Acres

LEETRANLOGO.png
Lee County
LEETRANLOGO.png
Posted at 10:55 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 10:55:01-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — LeeTran is expanding its Mobility-on-Demand pilot program to the Lehigh Acres area starting next month.

The ULTRA On-Demand Transit service will feature a multi-person vehicle that will take patrons anywhere within the defined service area:

  • The northern border will be West 12th Street between Sunshine Boulevard and Wellington Avenue South.
  • The western border will run southeasterly from Sunshine Boulevard toward Beth Stacey Boulevard and Homestead Road.
  • The eastern border will run southwesterly from Wellington Avenue South toward Joponica Avenue South.
  • The southern border will be Jaguar Boulevard between Aletha Avenue South and Joponica Avenue South.

The service is launching on March 2, the on-demand service will be available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Passengers will be able to use the Uber app or make ride requests via the telephone at 239-533-8726.

Rides will cost $1.50 during the pilot phase.

LeeTran rolled out its first-ever mobility-on-demand initiative in 2022 in the Bonita Springs area.

Lee County says ULTRA on-demand service will not replace ADA Passport service or fixed route service in the Lehigh Acres area initially. The ULTRA on-demand service supports LeeTran’s fixed-route services by allowing passengers to travel to destinations within mobility-on-demand the service area or to stops along Route 515/110 to reach destinations outside of the service area.

This new Lehigh service will be available to anyone within the designated service zone and on a first-come, first-serve basis. The new service will be powered by Uber technology, made possible through a partnership with Uber.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM