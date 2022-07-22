Lee TeleHealth appointments price reduced after 63% case increase

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, Lee Health is caring for 147 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, a 63% increase in the past two weeks.

After recent cases of influenza, COVID-19, along with other illnesses, Lee Health in Southwest Florida is experiencing higher than normal patient volumes.

The original rate of $49 for Lee TeleHealth visits has been reduced to $20 so that at-home care is easier to utilize for those who do not have urgent emergencies.

To receive at-home treatment download the app ‘Lee TeleHealth’ or schedule an appointment by visiting the website on your computer.

