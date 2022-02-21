Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Lee Tax Collector plans upgrades that will disrupt service

items.[0].image.alt
Facebook
LeeTaxCollector.png
Posted at 10:48 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 10:48:07-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Tax Collector is upgrading its computer systems this week.

Officials are letting residents know about planned outages and disruptions that may affect business operations.

All Tax Collector offices will close at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Online payments will be unavailable between Feb. 23—25.

"We appreciate everyone’s patience during this technology enhancement phase," the office said in a statement, "and look forward to sharing exciting news about our enhanced services in the near future."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4