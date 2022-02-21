Lee Tax Collector plans upgrades that will disrupt service

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Tax Collector is upgrading its computer systems this week.

Officials are letting residents know about planned outages and disruptions that may affect business operations.

All Tax Collector offices will close at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Online payments will be unavailable between Feb. 23—25.

"We appreciate everyone’s patience during this technology enhancement phase," the office said in a statement, "and look forward to sharing exciting news about our enhanced services in the near future."

