Lee Superintendent: Schools 'fully open to families' this year

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Schools' new superintendent, Dr. Christopher Bernier, welcome families back to a new school year in a virtual message released Sunday.

In doing so, he announced that campuses will be "fully open to families this year," after two years in highly-restrictive pandemic conditions.

"It's been a very challenging past few years," Bernier said, "and like our students, you have been anxious to get back to school."

Here is a special message, from Superintendent @DrChrisBernier , for families before the first day of school. #loveleeschools pic.twitter.com/86Es16IeKH — School District of Lee County (@LeeSchools) August 8, 2022

Parents will be allowed to "stop by for lunch, volunteer in classrooms or attend events," according to the video.

Despite the change, safety regarding the Coronavirus maintains a top priority, with hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies handy. Bernier stressed the importance of encouraging students, with parental support, to stay home if they don't feel well.

The superintendent also addressed physical safety and the district's continued partnership with the Lee County Sheriff's Office and city police officers.

"We understand that when you drop your child off, you trust we're doing everything we can to keep them safe. We are absolutely doing that every day," said Bernier.

One major change in school policy involves everyday forms parents may have to send to school with their child. Bernier said in his message that many of the required forms are now available online-only.

Those documents can be found from the parent's FOCUS school software account.

Classes in the Lee County school district begin Wednesday.