Lee Schools announces makeup schedule

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The School District of Lee County’s instructional calendar for the 2022-2023 school year has been revised to account for days lost due to Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Make Up days previously identified on the calendar will be implemented as full school days for students and school staff on the following days:



November 11, 2022

February 17, 2023

May 5, 2023

Early Release Days previously designated for Professional Development for teachers will become full school days for students and staff on the following days:



February 22, 2023

April 26, 2023

A school board workshop was announced for Wednesday, Oct. 26, where an update on campus damage assessments is to be expected.