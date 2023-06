CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Lee Health team members are working with Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties in a home build on Friday.

They are helping one of Lee Health’s team members who is currently working with Habitat for Humanity to get into their own home.

In November 2022, Lee Health and Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties formalized their partnership to connect Lee Health team members who are in need with Habitat’s homeownership program.