LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health updates the county they are currently treating 93 COVID-19 patients which is the most in-house patients they have had since February.

Lee County has had a 23% increase in COVID cases, in the last 14 days, which is why the CDC places Lee County at high community-level risk.

Lee Health encourages people to stay safe and consider wearing a mask in places with a lot of people and to stay home if experience any symptoms.