Lee Health to resume charging for virtual services March 14

Posted at 12:09 PM, Mar 09, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County residents in need of medical services only have a few days remaining to take advantage of free telehealth services.

Lee Health announced Wednesday they will resume charging for the virtual service beginning Monday, March 14. The price is $49 per visit.

The healthcare system offered Lee Telehealth as a free service to the community for several months during the recent peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was in observance of social distancing guidelines as well as a growing strain on healthcare staff dealing with a growing number of patients.

Lee Telehealth connects patients directly with a physician or advanced provider and is available 24/7 at their website.

