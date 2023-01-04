Lee Health sees rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is reporting a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“Over the past month, we have seen a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations at Lee Health. They have more than doubled. Today, we are treating 111 COVID patients inside of our hospitals while just a month ago, we were treating 54. Dr. Stephanie Stovall, Lee Health’s Chief Clinical Officer, Hospital-Based Care & Quality and Safety

Lee Health is asking everyone to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID, influenza, and other illnesses.

Health officials with Lee Health say to get vaccinated, wash your hands frequently, wear a mask if you are at-risk or not feeling well, gather outside if the weather allows, and stay home if you’re sick.”