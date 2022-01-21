Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Lee Health says "Deadliest Day" of 2022

COVID 19 has taken the lives of 47 people so far this year in Lee County
items.[0].image.alt
Lee Health
Lee Health
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 17:31:32-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Yesterday was the “deadliest day” of COVID cases in Lee County for 2022.

This year COVID 19 has taken the lives of 47 people in Lee County.

Today's Report:

  • 335 COVID patients are reported in Lee County hospitals.
  • 8 of the patients are receiving treatment at the Golisano Children’s Hospital.
  • The hospital census of operational bed capacity was at 96% this morning.
  • 39 COVID patients were in the ICU this morning.
  • The intensive care unit staffed bed capacity was at 93%.
  • Lee health emergency departments tended to 926 patients yesterday. Which is an increase of 26 more patients since the growth of omicron.
  • Yesterday, Lee Convenient Care saw 364 patients.
  • The LCC locations were averaging about 360 patients per day before the omicron surge.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4