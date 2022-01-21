Lee Health says "Deadliest Day" of 2022

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Yesterday was the “deadliest day” of COVID cases in Lee County for 2022.

This year COVID 19 has taken the lives of 47 people in Lee County.

Today's Report:

335 COVID patients are reported in Lee County hospitals.

8 of the patients are receiving treatment at the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The hospital census of operational bed capacity was at 96% this morning.

39 COVID patients were in the ICU this morning.



The intensive care unit staffed bed capacity was at 93%.

Lee health emergency departments tended to 926 patients yesterday. Which is an increase of 26 more patients since the growth of omicron.