Lee Health says "Deadliest Day" of 2022

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Yesterday was the “deadliest day” of COVID cases in Lee County for 2022.
This year COVID 19 has taken the lives of 47 people in Lee County.
Today's Report:
- 335 COVID patients are reported in Lee County hospitals.
- 8 of the patients are receiving treatment at the Golisano Children’s Hospital.
- The hospital census of operational bed capacity was at 96% this morning.
- 39 COVID patients were in the ICU this morning.
- The intensive care unit staffed bed capacity was at 93%.
- Lee health emergency departments tended to 926 patients yesterday. Which is an increase of 26 more patients since the growth of omicron.
- Yesterday, Lee Convenient Care saw 364 patients.
- The LCC locations were averaging about 360 patients per day before the omicron surge.