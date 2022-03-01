Lee Health reports 72 COVID-19 hospitalizations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health reports they have 72 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals.

· Of these patients, 5 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Tuesday morning, the hospital census was at 94% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Tuesday morning, census in the intensive care unit was at 88% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 7 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

· Monday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 951 patients, which is above average for this time of year.

Lee TeleHealth is currently free and is an easy alternative to avoid longer than normal wait times at urgent care centers.