Lee Health reports 287 COVID hospitalizations

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Lee Health says for the first time in two weeks, they are treating fewer than 300 COVID-19 patients in a hospital-based setting.
Here is the latest update:
- 287 COVID-19 patients reported in hospitals this morning
- Six patients are being treated for COVID at the Golisano Children’s Hospital
- The official number of staffed operational bed units are at 95%
- The intensive care unit number of operational beds was at 95% and 38 COVID patients were in the ICU this morning.
- Lee Health’s Emergency departments had 829 patients yesterday.
- There were 344 patients in Lee Convenient Care yesterday.