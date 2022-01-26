Lee Health reports 287 COVID hospitalizations

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Lee Health says for the first time in two weeks, they are treating fewer than 300 COVID-19 patients in a hospital-based setting.

Here is the latest update:

287 COVID-19 patients reported in hospitals this morning

Six patients are being treated for COVID at the Golisano Children’s Hospital

The official number of staffed operational bed units are at 95%

The intensive care unit number of operational beds was at 95% and 38 COVID patients were in the ICU this morning.

Lee Health’s Emergency departments had 829 patients yesterday.