LEE COUNTY, Fla — Lee Health has 255 COVID-19 patients in their hospitals on Tuesday.

Here is the report for Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

5 of the COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The number of staffed operational bed capacity is at 94%.

The operational bed capacity in the intensive care unit was at 94% . 38 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU.