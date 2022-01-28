Lee Health reports 253 COVID-19 hospitalizations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials say the total number of people in Lee Health hospitals with COVID-19 is decreasing, but 20 people died this week and 85 people so far this year from COVID-19.

Here is today’s report:

· 253 COVID-19 patients isolated in hospitals.

· 5 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Hospital census was at 94% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Census in the intensive care unit was at 95% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 36 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

· Thursday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 811 patients.

· Thursday, Lee Convenient Care saw 356 patients.