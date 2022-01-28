Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Lee Health reports 253 COVID-19 hospitalizations

items.[0].image.alt
WFTX
LeeHealth.png
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 15:28:28-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials say the total number of people in Lee Health hospitals with COVID-19 is decreasing, but 20 people died this week and 85 people so far this year from COVID-19.

Here is today’s report:

·       253 COVID-19 patients isolated in hospitals.

·       5 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

·       Hospital census was at 94% of staffed operational bed capacity.

·       Census in the intensive care unit was at 95% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 36 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

·       Thursday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 811 patients.

·       Thursday, Lee Convenient Care saw 356 patients.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4