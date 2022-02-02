Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Lee Health reports 240 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
WFTX
LeeHealth.png
Posted at 12:50 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 12:50:51-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Hospitals said that with the Omicron surge and seasonal residents returning, their hospitals are filling at capacity. Golisano Hospital is said to be caring for patients up to 29 years-old to use every available bed possible.

  • Lee Health Report for Wednesday:
  • 240 COVID-19 patients isolated in hospitals
  • 6 patients are receiving treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital.
  • Hospital staffed operational bed capacity was 96%
  • The intensive care unit’s staffed operational bed capacity was at 95% and there were 33 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
  • Lee Health saw 894 patients yesterday.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4