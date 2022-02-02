Lee Health reports 240 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Wednesday

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Hospitals said that with the Omicron surge and seasonal residents returning, their hospitals are filling at capacity. Golisano Hospital is said to be caring for patients up to 29 years-old to use every available bed possible.

Lee Health Report for Wednesday:

240 COVID-19 patients isolated in hospitals

6 patients are receiving treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Hospital staffed operational bed capacity was 96%

The intensive care unit’s staffed operational bed capacity was at 95% and there were 33 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.