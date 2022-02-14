Lee Health reports 169 COVID patients

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health says that they will be partially continuing elective surgeries requiring an overnight hospital stay for right now but the resumption of the surgeries is all based on the bed space at each hospital campus.

Lee Health Monday Report:



There are 169 COVID patients isolated in Lee Hospitals.



6 of these patients are receiving treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital



The staffed operational bed capacity was reported at 92%



The staffed operational bed capacity was at 88% in the ICU and there were 18 COVID patients in the ICU



710 patients were seen by Lee Health emergency departments yesterday

