Lee Health reports 124 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

Posted at 12:16 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 12:25:02-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is reporting the number of COVID-19 patients in its hospitals has decreased each day this week.

Officials believe this could show the downswing of the omicron surge.

Here is today’s report:

  • 124 COVID-19 patients isolated in our hospitals.
  • 5 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.
  • The hospital census was at 94% of the staffed operational bed capacity.
  • Census in the intensive care unit was at 85% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 14 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
  • Lee Health emergency departments saw 851 patients, which is typical for this time of year.
