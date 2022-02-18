Lee Health reports 124 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is reporting the number of COVID-19 patients in its hospitals has decreased each day this week.
Officials believe this could show the downswing of the omicron surge.
Here is today’s report:
- 124 COVID-19 patients isolated in our hospitals.
- 5 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.
- The hospital census was at 94% of the staffed operational bed capacity.
- Census in the intensive care unit was at 85% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 14 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
- Lee Health emergency departments saw 851 patients, which is typical for this time of year.