Lee Health reporting 183 COVID-19 hospitalizations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is reporting as of Tuesday morning there are 183 COVID-19 patients isolated in their hospitals.

· Of these patients, 2 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Hospital census was at 103% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Census in the intensive care unit was at 96% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 27 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

· Yesterday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 899 patients, which is slightly above average for this time of year.

· Lee TeleHealth is currently free and is an easy alternative to avoid longer than normal wait times at urgent care centers.