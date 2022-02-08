Watch
Lee Health reporting 183 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Posted at 3:42 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 15:42:48-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is reporting as of Tuesday morning there are 183 COVID-19 patients isolated in their hospitals.

· Of these patients, 2 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Hospital census was at 103% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Census in the intensive care unit was at 96% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 27 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

· Yesterday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 899 patients, which is slightly above average for this time of year.

· Lee TeleHealth is currently free and is an easy alternative to avoid longer than normal wait times at urgent care centers.

