Lee Health prepares for flu season with new ways to stay healthy

LEE COUNTY, Fla — Lee Health is gearing up for flu season, a time when seasonal residents and visitors bring more people - and more illnesses. Fox 4 talked with Lee Health about what they’re doing and how you can stay healthy.

Lee Health said they’re making it easier for people to get care while reducing overcrowding in emergency rooms. They say they’ve added options like Telehealth visits and tools on their website to help you figure out if you need to go to the ER or if you can save time and money by using other services.

Iahn Gonsenhauser, Lee Health’s Chief Medical Officer, said they’ve even added new ‘Care at Home’ options.

“We have urgent care at home through a company called Dispatch Health - that’s a partner of ours,” said Gonsenhauser. “We’ve also enabled now a hospital at home program. So, even patients that require hospital level care, in some cases we can provide that in the comfort and convenience of their own home.”

To reduce the chance of getting sick, Gonsenhauser says flu shots are more important than ever. He saws fewer people have been getting them since the pandemic which can lead to more cases.

Gonsenhauser adds that simple steps like washing your hands, staying home when you’re sick, and talking to your doctor about vaccines can make a big difference.