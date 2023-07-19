Lee Health Physicians host free school and sports physicals

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health Physicans is holding free school and sports physicals for one day only on Saturday.

Lee Health says no appointment is needed and the physicians will record risk factors to help keep the kids strong.

The event will be held at LPG Family Medicine at 16271 Bass Road in Fort Myers.

Lee Health says the physicals will record blood pressure, heart rate, temperature and breathing rate, height, and weight, complete a physical exam, and review all medications and medical history.