LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is scheduling appointments for parents who want to vaccinate their 6-month to 5-year-old children for COVID-19 starting Thursday, July 7, 2022.

The vaccine will be available at LPG Pediatrics locations and the Pediatric Infectious Disease office at HealthPark Medical Center for established Lee Health patients.

Parents can make an appointment through MyChart or by calling the office directly.

Click for more information about Lee Health COVID-19 vaccinations.