Lee Health needs help identifying head injury patient

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient who was admitted into Gulf Coast Medical Center on July 22.

The man was admitted with a head injury that has caused him to not be alert. He doesn’t have any kind of identification on him.

According to Lee Health, he appears to be in his 40s, about 130 lbs., and 5 foot 7 inches tall with many tattoos.

The patient was found unconscious on the side of a road in Lehigh Acres. When officers tried to identify him using fingerprints, no results came up. Lee Health said the man does not fit any missing persons reports and that no one has been trying to find him.

If you have any information on who this patient is, call 239-343-0591.