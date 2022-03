WFTX

Posted at 9:05 PM, Mar 03, 2022

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health reports there were 55 COVID-19 patients isolated in hospitals on March 3. Thursday update: 3 patients are receiving treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital The staffed operational bed capacity was at 95% this morning. The staffed operational capacity in the intensive care unit was at 90% and there are 6 COVID patients in the ICU. 881 patients were seen by Lee Health emergency departments

