Lee Health locations continue to work towards normal operations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health locations continue to work towards resuming normal operations after Hurricane Ian.

Lee Health announced today that Golisano Children’s Hospital patients began returning to Southwest Florida locations earlier this week.

Select elective surgeries that require overnight stays will resume tomorrow, October 13. Lee Health continues to assess the capacity at their locations and will provide updates on surgical services as more information becomes available.

The main entrance at Lee Memorial Hospital will open tomorrow at 5 a.m., as the hospital begins welcoming visitors and surgical patients. Visitation hours will be 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. for acute care, the Rehabilitation Hospital and the Skilled Nursing Unit.