Lee Health launches emergency preparedness website

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A new tool for Lee County as Lee Health launches a new emergency preparedness website.

This is one of just a handful of hospital systems in Florida that has this type of resource available for the community.

The Lee Health Emergency Preparedness Websitewill serve as a dedicated resource for the Southwest Florida community and other individuals seeking information and resources for emergencies, such as natural disasters and public health situations.

Officials say it features several different sections that the community can utilize as a one-stop shop for information, emergency action plans, resources, and helpful links.

· Natural Disasters: How to stay safe before, during and after natural disasters, such as hurricanes, tornados and floods. Information will also be provided for medically insecure patients.

· Public Health Emergencies: Information on any ongoing public health emergencies (like the COVID-19 pandemic). This will include information on the public health emergency, testing sites, and where to get vaccines, if applicable.

· Emergency Action Plans: How to create a plan to ensure the safety and well-being of you and your family. This will include evacuation procedures, emergency supplies, practice drills, identifying a shelter-in-place location, communication protocols, emergency contact information, and more.

· Resources and Helpful Links: Direct links to resources from the CDC and FEMA. There will also be information on plans for patients with asthma, food allergies, and anaphylaxis.